Saturday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (10-23) and the Detroit Tigers (14-17) at Busch Stadium should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Cardinals securing the victory. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET on May 6.

The Cardinals will look to Adam Wainwright against the Tigers and Spencer Turnbull (1-4).

Tigers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Tigers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cardinals 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 5-4.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Detroit and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Tigers' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Tigers have come away with 13 wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Detroit has come away with a win five times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Detroit is No. 29 in baseball scoring 3.5 runs per game (109 total runs).

The Tigers have the 18th-ranked ERA (4.51) in the majors this season.

Tigers Schedule