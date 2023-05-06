The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (.237 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI against the Cardinals.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson is batting .205 with six doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

In 16 of 30 games this season (53.3%) Torkelson has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (20.0%).

In 30 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

In 11 games this year, Torkelson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run nine times this season (30.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 16 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (50.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (25.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings