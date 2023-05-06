Top Player Prop Bets for Oilers vs. Golden Knights NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2 on May 6, 2023
Player props are listed for Connor McDavid and Jack Eichel, among others, when the Edmonton Oilers visit the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Oilers vs Golden Knights Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers
Connor McDavid Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -154)
McDavid is one of Edmonton's top contributors (153 total points), having collected 64 goals and 89 assists.
McDavid Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|May. 3
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Kings
|Apr. 29
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Kings
|Apr. 25
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Kings
|Apr. 23
|0
|3
|3
|2
|at Kings
|Apr. 21
|2
|0
|2
|7
Leon Draisaitl Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -196, Under Odds: +160)
Leon Draisaitl has 52 goals and 76 assists to total 128 points (1.6 per game).
Draisaitl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|May. 3
|4
|0
|4
|5
|at Kings
|Apr. 29
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Kings
|Apr. 25
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Kings
|Apr. 23
|2
|1
|3
|5
|at Kings
|Apr. 21
|0
|1
|1
|3
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 37 goals and 67 assists for Edmonton.
Nugent-Hopkins Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|May. 3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Kings
|Apr. 29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Kings
|Apr. 25
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Kings
|Apr. 23
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Kings
|Apr. 21
|0
|1
|1
|3
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -213, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)
Eichel has totaled 27 goals and 39 assists in 67 games for Vegas, good for 66 points.
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Oilers
|May. 3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Jets
|Apr. 27
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Jets
|Apr. 24
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Jets
|Apr. 22
|2
|1
|3
|7
|vs. Jets
|Apr. 20
|1
|0
|1
|3
Chandler Stephenson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -145)
Chandler Stephenson is a key piece of the offense for Vegas with 65 total points this season. He has scored 16 goals and added 49 assists in 81 games.
Stephenson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Oilers
|May. 3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Jets
|Apr. 27
|2
|0
|2
|2
|at Jets
|Apr. 24
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Jets
|Apr. 22
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Jets
|Apr. 20
|1
|1
|2
|4
