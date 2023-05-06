Following the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship, Nate Lashley is atop the leaderboard with a score of -8.

Looking to place a bet on Nate Lashley at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Nate Lashley Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Lashley has finished better than par on nine occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished any of his most recent 16 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Lashley has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five tournaments, Lashley has had an average finish of 43rd.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

In his past five tournaments, Lashley has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 36 -7 278 0 13 1 2 $1.2M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Lashley has not finished inside the top 20 in his past four appearances at this event.

In his past four appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

Lashley last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

Quail Hollow Club measures 7,538 yards for this tournament, 243 more than the average course on the PGA Tour inthe past year (7,295).

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Quail Hollow Club has a recent scoring average of -1.

The average course Lashley has played in the past year has been 291 yards shorter than the 7,538 yards Quail Hollow Club will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -1.

Lashley's Last Time Out

Lashley was good on the 20 par-3 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, averaging 2.9 strokes to finish in the 82nd percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.19 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 36) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which placed him in the 21st percentile of the field.

Lashley was better than 96% of the field at the Mexico Open at Vidanta on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.6.

Lashley fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on four of 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Lashley carded two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.4).

Lashley recorded an equal number of birdies or better (five) as the field average on par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

At that last competition, Lashley's par-4 showing (on 36 holes) included a bogey or worse 10 times (worse than the field average, 5.3).

Lashley ended the Mexico Open at Vidanta bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.5) with 12 on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Lashley had one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.8.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,448 yards

71 / 7,448 yards Lashley Odds to Win: +2500

All statistics in this article reflect Lashley's performance prior to the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.

All statistics in this article reflect Lashley's performance prior to the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.