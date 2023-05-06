Jordan Spieth is in the field at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina in the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship from May 4- 7. The par-71 course spans 7,538 yards and the purse available is $20,000,000.00.

Jordan Spieth Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Spieth has shot below par on 16 occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 17 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in six of his last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day 11 times.

Spieth has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in nine of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 16 times.

In his past five events, Spieth has finished in the top five four times.

In his past five appearances, Spieth finished within three shots of the leader three times and five or fewer strokes back four times. He carded a score better than average five times.

Spieth is aiming for his fourth consecutive top-five finish this week.

Spieth will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to six by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 17 -7 278 0 19 5 9 $8.4M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Spieth last competed at this event in 2013 and finished 32nd.

This tournament will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,538 yards, 243 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Quail Hollow Club, the scoring average is higher at -1 per tournament.

Quail Hollow Club checks in at 7,538 yards, 227 yards longer than the average course Spieth has played in the past year (7,311 yards).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -1.

Spieth's Last Time Out

Spieth was in the 40th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Heritage, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 33 par-3 holes.

He shot well to finish in the 97th percentile on par 4s at the RBC Heritage, averaging 3.66 strokes on those 79 holes.

Spieth shot better than 94% of the golfers at the RBC Heritage on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.63.

Spieth fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 33 par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the 33 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Spieth carded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of two).

Spieth's 16 birdies or better on the 79 par-4s at the RBC Heritage were more than the tournament average (6.2).

In that most recent competition, Spieth's performance on the 79 par-4s included a bogey or worse one time (the field's average was worse, at 5.1).

Spieth finished the RBC Heritage carding a birdie or better on nine par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.8 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Heritage, Spieth fell short compared to the field average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

