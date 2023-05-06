The Miami Heat are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1. The matchup has a point total of 209.5.

Heat vs. Knicks Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
  • TV: ABC
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Heat -3.5 209.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 209.5 points in 63 of 82 games this season.
  • Miami's games this year have an average total of 219.3, 9.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Heat have gone 30-52-0 ATS this season.
  • This season, Miami has won 35 out of the 56 games, or 62.5%, in which it has been favored.
  • This season, Miami has won 16 of its 28 games, or 57.1%, when favored by at least -185 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Heat.

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

  • New York and its opponents have combined to score more than 209.5 points in 69 of 82 games this season.
  • New York's games this year have had a 229.1-point total on average, 19.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • New York is 46-36-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Knicks have been underdogs in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (48.7%) in those contests.
  • New York has a record of 3-8, a 27.3% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +150 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 40% chance of pulling out a win.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 209.5 % of Games Over 209.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 225.5 109.8 222.9 219.6
Knicks 69 84.1% 116.0 225.5 113.1 222.9 224.8

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • The Heat have an 8-2 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over their past 10 contests.
  • The Heat have gone over the total in nine of their past 10 contests.
  • Miami has done a better job covering the spread on the road (16-25-0) than it has in home games (14-27-0).
  • The Heat score only 3.6 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Knicks give up (113.1).
  • Miami has a 13-12 record against the spread and a 19-6 record overall when putting up more than 113.1 points.

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

  • New York has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.
  • Three of the Knicks' last 10 contests have hit the over.
  • This season, New York is 19-22-0 at home against the spread (.463 winning percentage). Away, it is 27-14-0 ATS (.659).
  • The Knicks put up an average of 116.0 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.
  • New York is 33-21 against the spread and 35-19 overall when it scores more than 109.8 points.

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Heat and Knicks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Heat 30-52 12-28 41-41
Knicks 46-36 13-9 44-38

Heat vs. Knicks Point Insights

Heat Knicks
109.5
Points Scored (PG)
 116.0
30
NBA Rank (PPG)
 11
13-12
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 33-21
19-6
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 35-19
109.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.1
2
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 12
25-36
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 29-3
38-23
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 30-2

