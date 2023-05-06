Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Cardinals - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Andy Ibanez (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a double) and the Detroit Tigers face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is batting .250 with two doubles.
- In three of seven games this season, Ibanez has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In seven games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Ibanez has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|1
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (100.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.62).
- The Cardinals rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (39 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wainwright starts for the first time this season for the Cardinals.
- When he last appeared on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 41-year-old righty started the game and went 4 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- He ranked 31st in ERA (3.71), 37th in WHIP (1.283), and 41st in K/9 (6.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
