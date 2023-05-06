After batting .200 with two doubles, five walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Akil Baddoo and the Detroit Tigers take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Adam Wainwright) at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Mets.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo has three doubles and 10 walks while batting .220.

Baddoo has gotten a hit in nine of 21 games this season (42.9%), including four multi-hit games (19.0%).

He has not homered in his 21 games this year.

Baddoo has an RBI in one game this year.

He has scored in eight games this year (38.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 8 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

