On Friday, May 5 at 8:15 PM ET, Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (10-22) host Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers (13-17) in the series opener at Busch Stadium.

Oddsmakers list the Cardinals as -225 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers +185 moneyline odds. The total is 8 runs for the matchup.

Tigers vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery - STL (2-4, 3.34 ERA) vs Matthew Boyd - DET (1-2, 5.47 ERA)

Tigers vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 17 times this season and won eight, or 47.1%, of those games.

The Cardinals have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. Louis has a 69.2% chance to win.

In the last 10 games, the Cardinals have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only twice, and they lost both games.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 29 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (41.4%) in those contests.

The Tigers have a mark of 3-4 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +185 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Tigers had a record of 5-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Tigers vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jonathan Schoop 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+230) Eric Haase 0.5 (-189) - 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

