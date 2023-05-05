Friday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals (10-22) and the Detroit Tigers (13-17) at Busch Stadium should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Cardinals coming out on top. Game time is at 8:15 PM ET on May 5.

The probable pitchers are Jordan Montgomery (2-4) for the Cardinals and Matthew Boyd (1-2) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Tigers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cardinals 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 5-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

The Tigers have won in 12, or 41.4%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Detroit has won three of seven games when listed as at least +185 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 35.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Detroit scores the fewest runs in baseball (104 total, 3.5 per game).

The Tigers have the 17th-ranked ERA (4.53) in the majors this season.

Tigers Schedule