Tigers vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Friday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals (10-22) and the Detroit Tigers (13-17) at Busch Stadium should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Cardinals coming out on top. Game time is at 8:15 PM ET on May 5.
The probable pitchers are Jordan Montgomery (2-4) for the Cardinals and Matthew Boyd (1-2) for the Tigers.
Tigers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
Tigers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Cardinals 5, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Discover More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Cardinals vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Tigers Player Props
|Cardinals vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Tigers Odds
Tigers Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 5-4.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.
- The Tigers have won in 12, or 41.4%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This year, Detroit has won three of seven games when listed as at least +185 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 35.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Detroit scores the fewest runs in baseball (104 total, 3.5 per game).
- The Tigers have the 17th-ranked ERA (4.53) in the majors this season.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 29
|Orioles
|L 6-4
|Matthew Boyd vs Grayson Rodriguez
|April 30
|Orioles
|L 5-3
|Spencer Turnbull vs Kyle Bradish
|May 3
|Mets
|W 6-5
|Joey Wentz vs Joey Lucchesi
|May 3
|Mets
|W 8-1
|Michael Lorenzen vs Max Scherzer
|May 4
|Mets
|W 2-0
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Justin Verlander
|May 5
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Jordan Montgomery
|May 6
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Spencer Turnbull vs Adam Wainwright
|May 7
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Steven Matz
|May 8
|@ Guardians
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Tanner Bibee
|May 9
|@ Guardians
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Shane Bieber
|May 10
|@ Guardians
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Peyton Battenfield
