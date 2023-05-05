Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Friday, May 5 will see the Carolina Hurricanes hosting the New Jersey Devils at PNC Arena at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Hurricanes lead the series 1-0.

You can watch TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS to take in the action as the Devils look to knock off the Hurricanes.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/3/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-1 CAR 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ 1/10/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-3 NJ 1/1/2023 Devils Hurricanes 5-4 (F/SO) CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have conceded 210 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Hurricanes are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2% Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils concede 2.7 goals per game (222 in total), the eighth-fewest in the league.

The Devils' 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Devils have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Devils have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over that time.

Devils Key Players