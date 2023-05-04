The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry (.394 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-2 against the Mets.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry is batting .274 with five doubles, two home runs and six walks.

In 60.9% of his games this season (14 of 23), McKinstry has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (13.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in two of 23 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

McKinstry has had an RBI in four games this season.

In eight of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 11 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

