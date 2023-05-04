Jordan Poole and Anthony Davis are two players to watch on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, when the Golden State Warriors (44-38) match up with the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) at Chase Center.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Lakers

Game Day: Thursday, May 4

Thursday, May 4 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

Warriors' Last Game

The Lakers defeated the Warriors, 117-112, on Tuesday. Davis scored a team-high 30 points for the Lakers, and Curry had 27 for the Warriors.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Stephen Curry 27 6 3 1 0 6 Klay Thompson 25 3 4 0 0 6 Jordan Poole 21 0 6 1 0 6

Lakers' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 30 23 5 0 4 0 LeBron James 22 11 4 0 3 1 Dennis Schroder 19 2 3 1 0 0

Warriors vs Lakers Additional Info

Warriors Players to Watch

Curry posts 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Poole posts 20.4 points and 4.5 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2.7 rebounds, shooting 43.0% from the field and 33.6% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Klay Thompson puts up 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 41.2% from downtown with 4.4 made 3-pointers per game (first in NBA).

Draymond Green posts a team-high 6.8 assists per game. He is also putting up 8.5 points and 7.2 rebounds, shooting 52.7% from the floor.

Kevon Looney posts a team-leading 9.3 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 7.0 points and 2.5 assists, shooting 63.0% from the floor.

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis is averaging a team-leading 12.5 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 25.9 points and 2.6 assists, making 56.3% of his shots from the field.

LeBron James tops the Lakers in scoring (28.9 points per game) and assists (6.8), and puts up 8.3 rebounds. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

D'Angelo Russell is averaging a team-leading 6.2 assists per game. And he is delivering 17.8 points and 3.0 rebounds, making 47.0% of his shots from the floor and 39.7% from 3-point range, with 2.7 treys per contest.

Jarred Vanderbilt is averaging 7.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, making 54.6% of his shots from the floor.

The Lakers get 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Malik Beasley.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Stephen Curry GS 31.4 5.2 5.0 0.9 0.4 4.8 Anthony Davis LAL 20.2 15.0 2.7 1.2 3.9 0.3 Kevon Looney GS 6.8 15.3 4.6 0.7 0.4 0.0 LeBron James LAL 24.0 9.8 5.4 0.8 1.3 2.4 D'Angelo Russell LAL 17.5 3.3 5.6 0.5 0.3 2.8 Klay Thompson GS 21.8 3.7 2.2 0.4 0.3 4.3

