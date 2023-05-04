How to Watch the Tigers vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The New York Mets and Detroit Tigers will send Justin Verlander and Eduardo Rodriguez, respectively, to the mound when the two clubs face off on Thursday at Comerica Park, at 1:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Tigers vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Discover More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Mets vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Mets vs Tigers Player Props
|Mets vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers' 24 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.
- Detroit is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .348 this season.
- The Tigers rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .225.
- Detroit has scored the fewest runs in baseball this season with just 102 (3.5 per game).
- The Tigers have an OBP of just .291 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Tigers rank 21st in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.7 whiffs per contest.
- Detroit strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- Detroit has pitched to a 4.69 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.
- Tigers pitchers have a 1.230 WHIP this season, ninth-best in the majors.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Rodriguez (2-2) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his seventh start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles.
- He has three quality starts in six chances this season.
- Rodriguez has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/29/2023
|Orioles
|W 7-4
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Dean Kremer
|4/29/2023
|Orioles
|L 6-4
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Grayson Rodriguez
|4/30/2023
|Orioles
|L 5-3
|Home
|Spencer Turnbull
|Kyle Bradish
|5/3/2023
|Mets
|W 6-5
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Joey Lucchesi
|5/3/2023
|Mets
|W 8-1
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Max Scherzer
|5/4/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Justin Verlander
|5/5/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Jordan Montgomery
|5/6/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Spencer Turnbull
|Adam Wainwright
|5/7/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Steven Matz
|5/8/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Tanner Bibee
|5/9/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Shane Bieber
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.