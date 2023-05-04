Tigers vs. Mets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The New York Mets versus Detroit Tigers game on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Jeff McNeil and Javier Baez.
Oddsmakers list the Mets as -185 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers +150 moneyline odds to win. The total is 7.5 runs for this game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).
Tigers vs. Mets Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Mets
|-185
|+150
|7.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Tigers Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 4-5.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- The last 10 Tigers games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.
Read More About This Game
Tigers Betting Records & Stats
- The Tigers have come away with 11 wins in the 28 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Detroit has entered 11 games this season as the underdog by +150 or more and is 4-7 in those contests.
- The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Detroit and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 14 of its 29 opportunities.
- The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.
Tigers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|7-7
|5-10
|2-11
|10-6
|8-14
|4-3
