The New York Mets versus Detroit Tigers game on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Jeff McNeil and Javier Baez.

Oddsmakers list the Mets as -185 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers +150 moneyline odds to win. The total is 7.5 runs for this game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Tigers vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mets -185 +150 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 4-5.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The last 10 Tigers games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have come away with 11 wins in the 28 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Detroit has entered 11 games this season as the underdog by +150 or more and is 4-7 in those contests.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Detroit and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 14 of its 29 opportunities.

The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-7 5-10 2-11 10-6 8-14 4-3

