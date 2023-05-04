Thursday's playoff slate includes the Dallas Stars hosting the Seattle Kraken for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken are up 1-0. The Kraken have +165 odds on the moneyline against the favorite Stars (-195).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which club will secure the win in Thursday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Stars vs. Kraken Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final score of Stars 4, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-195)

Stars (-195) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.8)

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have gone 8-16-24 in overtime contests as part of an overall record of 47-21-14.

Dallas has 33 points (10-6-13) in the 29 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

Looking at the 14 times this season the Stars ended a game with just one goal, they have a 3-9-2 record, good for eight points.

Dallas has finished 5-4-7 in the 16 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering 17 points).

The Stars are 43-7-7 in the 57 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 93 points).

In the 26 games when Dallas has scored a single power-play goal, it has a 14-5-7 record (35 points).

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 30-11-7 (67 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents 37 times, and went 17-11-9 (43 points).

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have earned a record of 11-8-19 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall mark of 46-28-8.

Seattle has earned 44 points (20-8-4) in its 32 games decided by one goal.

This season the Kraken scored only one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.

When Seattle has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned six points (2-10-2 record).

The Kraken have scored three or more goals in 60 games, earning 102 points from those contests.

This season, Seattle has recorded a lone power-play goal in 31 games has a record of 20-8-3 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Seattle has posted a record of 36-18-4 (76 points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents in 29 games, going 13-13-3 to register 29 points.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.5 20th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 5th 25% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Stars vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

