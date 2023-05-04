Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Mets - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (.194 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Mets.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson is batting .210 with five doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
- In 53.6% of his 28 games this season, Torkelson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- In 28 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- In 10 games this year, Torkelson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once nine times this year (32.1%), including one multi-run game.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|15
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (46.7%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (26.7%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.69 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets give up the third-most home runs in baseball (46 total, 1.5 per game).
- Verlander starts for the first time this season for the Mets.
- In his last appearance on Friday, Nov. 4, the 40-year-old righty started the game and went five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- Last year he ranked first in ERA (1.75), first in WHIP (.829), and 11th in K/9 (9.5) among qualified pitchers in MLB.
