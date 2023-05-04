Nick Maton and his .323 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (63 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the New York Mets and Justin Verlander on May 4 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Mets.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton is hitting .151 with three doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.

Maton has reached base via a hit in 10 games this season (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

In 14.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Maton has an RBI in eight of 28 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 10 of 28 games so far this year.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 14 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (35.7%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Mets Pitching Rankings