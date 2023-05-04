Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Mets - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers and Andy Ibanez, who went 3-for-4 with two RBI last time in action, battle Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate (2022)
- Ibanez hit .218 with four doubles, a home run and nine walks.
- Ibanez picked up at least one hit 21 times last year in 40 games played (52.5%), including multiple hits on four occasions (10.0%).
- Logging a trip to the plate in 40 games last season, he hit just one home run.
- In eight of 40 games last season, Ibanez drove in a run, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
- He crossed home in 12 of 40 games a year ago (30.0%), including one multi-run game.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|19
|.233
|AVG
|.203
|.292
|OBP
|.254
|.233
|SLG
|.322
|0
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|8
|10/5
|K/BB
|11/4
|3
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|19
|12 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (47.4%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (10.5%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (36.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.3%)
|1 (4.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (36.8%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Mets pitching staff led MLB last season with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).
- Mets pitchers combined to surrender 169 total home runs at a rate of one per game (12th in baseball).
- Verlander starts for the first time this season for the Mets.
- The 40-year-old righty started and threw five innings when he last appeared on Friday, Nov. 4 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- Last year he ranked first in ERA (1.75), first in WHIP (.829), and 11th in K/9 (9.5) among qualified pitchers in the league.
