Zack Short Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Mets - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Zack Short (on the back of going 1-for-1) and the Detroit Tigers face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Lucchesi. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Orioles.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Zack Short At The Plate (2022)
- Short hit .000 with two walks.
- Short went hitless in all six games last year.
- He did not hit a home run last year in the six games he appeared in.
- Short drove in a run in two games last year out of six, but did not have multiple RBIs in either of those games.
- He scored twice last year in six games, but did not score more than once on either of those occasions.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|3
|.000
|AVG
|.000
|.000
|OBP
|.200
|.000
|SLG
|.000
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|1
|2/0
|K/BB
|3/2
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Mets pitching staff was No. 1 in the league last season with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 3.57 team ERA ranked seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets surrendered 169 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 12th in baseball.
- Lucchesi (1-0) takes the mound for the Mets to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the lefty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
