Sportsbooks have set player props for Pete Alonso and others when the New York Mets visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Mets Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Torkelson Stats

Spencer Torkelson has four doubles, two home runs, nine walks and 11 RBI (20 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .206/.273/.309 so far this season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Apr. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Apr. 29 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Apr. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Apr. 25 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has two doubles, 11 home runs, 11 walks and 28 RBI (28 total hits).

He's slashed .248/.320/.558 on the year.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Braves May. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves May. 1 1-for-4 2 1 3 4 vs. Braves Apr. 28 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 vs. Nationals Apr. 27 2-for-5 2 0 2 3 vs. Nationals Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Brandon Nimmo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Nimmo Stats

Brandon Nimmo has 33 hits with six doubles, a triple, two home runs, 17 walks and 13 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .320/.419/.456 so far this year.

Nimmo has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a triple and a walk.

Nimmo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves May. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves May. 1 1-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Braves Apr. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Apr. 27 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Nationals Apr. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

