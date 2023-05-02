Matt Vierling and the Detroit Tigers take the field against Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets at Comerica Park on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' 20 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Detroit ranks last in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .335 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .221 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored the fewest runs in baseball this season with just 88 (3.3 per game).

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .289.

The Tigers rank 24th with an average of 10 strikeouts per game.

Detroit strikes out just 7.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.81 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Tigers have a combined 1.243 WHIP as a pitching staff, 10th-lowest in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will hand the ball to Michael Lorenzen (0-1) for his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Lorenzen has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 4/26/2023 Brewers L 6-2 Away Michael Lorenzen Freddy Peralta 4/27/2023 Orioles L 7-4 Home Joey Wentz Kyle Gibson 4/29/2023 Orioles W 7-4 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Dean Kremer 4/29/2023 Orioles L 6-4 Home Matthew Boyd Grayson Rodriguez 4/30/2023 Orioles L 5-3 Home Spencer Turnbull Kyle Bradish 5/2/2023 Mets - Home Michael Lorenzen Joey Lucchesi 5/3/2023 Mets - Home Joey Wentz Max Scherzer 5/4/2023 Mets - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Justin Verlander 5/5/2023 Cardinals - Away Matthew Boyd Jordan Montgomery 5/6/2023 Cardinals - Away Spencer Turnbull Jake Woodford 5/7/2023 Cardinals - Away Michael Lorenzen Steven Matz

