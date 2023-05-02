How to Watch the Tigers vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Matt Vierling and the Detroit Tigers take the field against Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets at Comerica Park on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Tigers vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers' 20 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.
- Detroit ranks last in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .335 this season.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of just .221 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
- Detroit has scored the fewest runs in baseball this season with just 88 (3.3 per game).
- The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .289.
- The Tigers rank 24th with an average of 10 strikeouts per game.
- Detroit strikes out just 7.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.81 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Tigers have a combined 1.243 WHIP as a pitching staff, 10th-lowest in MLB.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Tigers will hand the ball to Michael Lorenzen (0-1) for his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.
- Lorenzen has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/26/2023
|Brewers
|L 6-2
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Freddy Peralta
|4/27/2023
|Orioles
|L 7-4
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Kyle Gibson
|4/29/2023
|Orioles
|W 7-4
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Dean Kremer
|4/29/2023
|Orioles
|L 6-4
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Grayson Rodriguez
|4/30/2023
|Orioles
|L 5-3
|Home
|Spencer Turnbull
|Kyle Bradish
|5/2/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Joey Lucchesi
|5/3/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Max Scherzer
|5/4/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Justin Verlander
|5/5/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Jordan Montgomery
|5/6/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Spencer Turnbull
|Jake Woodford
|5/7/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Steven Matz
