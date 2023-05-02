Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Mets - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (.341 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Joey Lucchesi and the New York Mets at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Orioles.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson is batting .206 with four doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
- In 53.8% of his 26 games this season, Torkelson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 26 games played this season, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- In nine games this year, Torkelson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In eight of 26 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|15
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (46.7%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (26.7%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).
- Mets pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (42 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Mets are sending Lucchesi (1-0) out for his third start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when the left-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
