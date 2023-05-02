Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Mets - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers and Miguel Cabrera, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Joey Lucchesi and the New York Mets at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is batting .189 with three doubles and three walks.
- Cabrera has had a base hit in nine of 15 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- In 15 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Cabrera has had an RBI in three games this season.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (42 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Mets are sending Lucchesi (1-0) out to make his third start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
