Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Mets - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Matt Vierling -- with a slugging percentage of .483 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the New York Mets, with Joey Lucchesi on the hill, on May 2 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling leads Detroit in OBP (.341) and total hits (23) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 45th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage, and 109th in slugging.
- Vierling has picked up a hit in 54.2% of his 24 games this season, with more than one hit in 25.0% of them.
- He has gone deep in one of 24 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this season (16.7%), Vierling has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five games this season (20.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|14
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (50.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (28.6%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.1%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (14.3%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 42 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- The Mets will look to Lucchesi (1-0) in his third start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
