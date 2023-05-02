Matt Vierling -- with a slugging percentage of .483 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the New York Mets, with Joey Lucchesi on the hill, on May 2 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling leads Detroit in OBP (.341) and total hits (23) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 45th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage, and 109th in slugging.

Vierling has picked up a hit in 54.2% of his 24 games this season, with more than one hit in 25.0% of them.

He has gone deep in one of 24 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

In four games this season (16.7%), Vierling has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five games this season (20.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 14 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Mets Pitching Rankings