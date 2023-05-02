Jonathan Schoop Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Mets - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .222 with two doubles and a walk in his past 10 games, Jonathan Schoop and the Detroit Tigers take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Joey Lucchesi) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Orioles.
Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jonathan Schoop At The Plate
- Schoop is hitting .217 with two doubles and five walks.
- Schoop has gotten a hit in 10 of 18 games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- In 18 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Schoop has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored in three of 18 games so far this season.
Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|12
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 42 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- The Mets will look to Lucchesi (1-0) in his third start this season.
- The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
