After batting .222 with two doubles and a walk in his past 10 games, Jonathan Schoop and the Detroit Tigers take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Joey Lucchesi) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Orioles.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Joey Lucchesi TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate

Schoop is hitting .217 with two doubles and five walks.

Schoop has gotten a hit in 10 of 18 games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.

In 18 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Schoop has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored in three of 18 games so far this season.

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 12 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings