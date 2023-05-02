Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Mets - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase (hitting .208 in his past 10 games, with a double, five walks and two RBI), take on starter Joey Lucchesi and the New York Mets at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Orioles.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase has three doubles and seven walks while hitting .250.
- Haase has had a hit in 11 of 21 games this year (52.4%), including multiple hits three times (14.3%).
- In 21 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Haase has driven in a run in three games this season (14.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in three games this season (14.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|12
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (50.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (8.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.48 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets give up the third-most home runs in baseball (42 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Mets are sending Lucchesi (1-0) out for his third start of the season.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
