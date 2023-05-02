Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Mets - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Andy Ibanez (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Lucchesi. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andy Ibáñez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate (2022)
- Ibanez hit .218 with four doubles, a home run and nine walks.
- Ibanez picked up a hit in 52.5% of his games last season (21 of 40), with more than one hit in four of them (10.0%).
- He went deep once out of 40 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- In eight of 40 games last season, Ibanez picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
- He crossed home in 12 of 40 games a year ago (30.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|19
|.233
|AVG
|.203
|.292
|OBP
|.254
|.233
|SLG
|.322
|0
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|8
|10/5
|K/BB
|11/4
|3
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|19
|12 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (47.4%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (10.5%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (36.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.3%)
|1 (4.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (36.8%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Mets pitching staff ranked first in MLB last season with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 3.57 team ERA ranked seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combined to surrender 169 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 12th in baseball.
- Lucchesi (1-0) makes the start for the Mets, his third of the season.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.