Nikola Jokic and his Denver Nuggets teammates match up versus the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 10:00 PM ET on Monday.

In a 125-107 win over the Suns (his previous game) Jokic put up 24 points, 19 rebounds and five assists.

With prop bets available for Jokic, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 24.5 23.1 Rebounds 13.5 11.8 12.4 Assists 8.5 9.8 8.7 PRA 47.5 46.1 44.2 PR 38.5 36.3 35.5 3PM 1.5 0.8 1.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Nikola Jokic's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Suns

This season, he's put up 14.4% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.8 per contest.

Jokic is averaging 2.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 5.8% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Jokic's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Suns have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 19th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Suns are ranked sixth in the league, allowing 111.6 points per game.

The Suns are the 11th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 42.9 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Suns are ranked third in the NBA, conceding 23.4 per contest.

The Suns are the third-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/29/2023 33 24 19 5 1 0 0 1/11/2023 28 21 18 9 0 0 1 12/25/2022 44 41 15 15 2 1 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Jokic or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.