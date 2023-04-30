Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Jorge Mateo, Spencer Torkelson and others in the Baltimore Orioles-Detroit Tigers matchup at Comerica Park on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Tigers vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 20 hits with four doubles, two home runs, eight walks and 11 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .211/.264/.316 on the season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Apr. 29 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Apr. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Apr. 25 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Brewers Apr. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Nick Maton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Maton Stats

Nick Maton has collected 12 hits with two doubles, four home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 13 runs.

He's slashed .150/.261/.325 so far this season.

Maton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Orioles Apr. 29 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Apr. 29 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Orioles Apr. 27 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 at Brewers Apr. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Brewers Apr. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson, Nick Maton or other Tigers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Kyle Bradish Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Bradish Stats

Kyle Bradish (1-1) will take to the mound for the Orioles and make his fourth start of the season.

Bradish Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Red Sox Apr. 25 2.1 8 7 7 1 4 at Nationals Apr. 19 6.0 5 0 0 6 1 at Rangers Apr. 3 1.2 1 0 0 2 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Spencer Turnbull's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jorge Mateo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Mateo Stats

Mateo has 24 hits with five doubles, five home runs and six walks. He has driven in 16 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He has a .353/.403/.647 slash line so far this season.

Mateo will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .406 with three doubles, three home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Mateo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Apr. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Tigers Apr. 29 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 0 at Tigers Apr. 27 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 2 vs. Red Sox Apr. 25 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Red Sox Apr. 24 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

Cedric Mullins Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Mullins Stats

Cedric Mullins has 24 hits with four doubles, two triples, three home runs, 16 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a .255/.364/.436 slash line so far this season.

Mullins Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Apr. 29 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Apr. 27 1-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Red Sox Apr. 26 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 1 vs. Red Sox Apr. 25 1-for-5 1 1 4 4 0

Bet on player props for Jorge Mateo, Cedric Mullins or other Orioles players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.