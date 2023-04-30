Spencer Turnbull takes the mound for the Detroit Tigers on Sunday at Comerica Park against Cedric Mullins and the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Time: 1:40 PM ET

TV Channel: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' 19 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.

Detroit is 30th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .335 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .221 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking last with just 85 total runs (3.3 per game) this season.

The Tigers have an OBP of just .289 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 25th in strikeouts per game (10) among MLB offenses.

Detroit averages just 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

Detroit has the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.84) in the majors this season.

The Tigers rank 11th in MLB with a combined 1.240 WHIP this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers' Turnbull (1-3) will make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in four innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.

In five starts this season, Turnbull has not yet earned a quality start.

Turnbull has made three starts of five or more innings in five chances this season, and averages 4.4 frames when he pitches.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 4/25/2023 Brewers W 4-3 Away Spencer Turnbull Eric Lauer 4/26/2023 Brewers L 6-2 Away Michael Lorenzen Freddy Peralta 4/27/2023 Orioles L 7-4 Home Joey Wentz Kyle Gibson 4/29/2023 Orioles W 7-4 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Dean Kremer 4/29/2023 Orioles L 6-4 Home Matthew Boyd Grayson Rodriguez 4/30/2023 Orioles - Home Spencer Turnbull Kyle Bradish 5/2/2023 Mets - Home Michael Lorenzen Max Scherzer 5/3/2023 Mets - Home Joey Wentz Justin Verlander 5/4/2023 Mets - Home Eduardo Rodríguez David Peterson 5/5/2023 Cardinals - Away Matthew Boyd Jordan Montgomery 5/6/2023 Cardinals - Away - -

