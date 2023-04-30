Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (.407 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Orioles.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling leads Detroit in OBP (.345) and total hits (22) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 74th, and he is 101st in the league in slugging.
- Vierling has picked up a hit in 52.2% of his 23 games this season, with multiple hits in 26.1% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 23 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- Vierling has driven in a run in four games this season (17.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In four games this season (17.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|14
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (50.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (28.6%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.1%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (14.3%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (29 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bradish (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his fourth start of the season. He has a 6.30 ERA in 10 2/3 innings pitched, with nine strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 2 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In three games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 6.30 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .333 to his opponents.
