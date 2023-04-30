The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (.407 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Orioles.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling leads Detroit in OBP (.345) and total hits (22) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 74th, and he is 101st in the league in slugging.

Vierling has picked up a hit in 52.2% of his 23 games this season, with multiple hits in 26.1% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in one of 23 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

Vierling has driven in a run in four games this season (17.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In four games this season (17.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 14 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings