The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (.407 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Orioles.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Matt Vierling At The Plate

  • Vierling leads Detroit in OBP (.345) and total hits (22) this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 74th, and he is 101st in the league in slugging.
  • Vierling has picked up a hit in 52.2% of his 23 games this season, with multiple hits in 26.1% of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 23 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Vierling has driven in a run in four games this season (17.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In four games this season (17.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 14
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Orioles have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (29 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Bradish (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his fourth start of the season. He has a 6.30 ERA in 10 2/3 innings pitched, with nine strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 2 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • In three games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 6.30 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .333 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.