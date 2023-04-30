The Detroit Tigers and Akil Baddoo, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Akil Baddoo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

  • Baddoo has three doubles and 10 walks while hitting .235.
  • Baddoo has gotten at least one hit in 44.4% of his games this year (eight of 18), with more than one hit four times (22.2%).
  • He has not hit a home run in his 18 games this year.
  • Baddoo has an RBI in one game this season.
  • He has scored in seven games this year (38.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 8
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.4 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
  • The Orioles have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to give up 29 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
  • Bradish (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his fourth start of the season. He has a 6.30 ERA in 10 2/3 innings pitched, with nine strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's last time out came on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 2 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • In three games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.30, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .333 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.