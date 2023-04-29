The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry (batting .321 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and three RBI), battle starter Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park, Saturday at 12:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent game against the Orioles.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry has three doubles, two home runs and four walks while batting .265.

This season, McKinstry has recorded at least one hit in 11 of 18 games (61.1%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has homered in two of 18 games played this year, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.

McKinstry has driven in a run in four games this season (22.2%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored a run in six of 18 games so far this year.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 11 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings