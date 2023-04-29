Will Gordon is in fourth place, with a score of -9, after the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta.

Looking to place a wager on Will Gordon at the Mexico Open at Vidanta this week? Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Will Gordon Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Gordon has shot below par on six occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 in three rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Gordon has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Gordon has finished in the top five in one of his past five tournaments.

He has qualified for the weekend in four of his past five events.

Gordon has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 34 -6 267 0 13 2 2 $885,820

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mexico Open at Vidanta Insights and Stats

Gordon finished fourth on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

Vidanta Vallarta will play at 7,456 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,295.

The average course Gordon has played in the past year has been 205 yards shorter than the 7,456 yards Vidanta Vallarta will be at for this event.

Gordon's Last Time Out

Gordon was in the 57th percentile on par 3s at the Valero Texas Open, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.15-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Valero Texas Open was below average, putting him in the 24th percentile of the field.

Gordon was better than just 6% of the competitors at the Valero Texas Open on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.13 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.74.

Gordon fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Valero Texas Open (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, Gordon carded one bogey or worse (the field averaged 2.0).

Gordon's four birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Valero Texas Open were less than the tournament average (5.1).

In that most recent outing, Gordon's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 6.3).

Gordon finished the Valero Texas Open with a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.2 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Valero Texas Open, Gordon carded two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.4.

Mexico Open at Vidanta Time and Date Info

Date: April 27-30, 2023

April 27-30, 2023 Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Par: 71 / 7,456 yards

71 / 7,456 yards Gordon Odds to Win: +2000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Gordon's performance prior to the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.