After the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Tony Finau is atop the leaderboard with a score of -13.

Tony Finau Insights

Finau has finished under par 11 times and shot 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds.

He has recorded the best score of the day in one of his last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on three occasions.

Finau has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

In his past five events, Finau has finished atop the leaderboard once.

Finau has finished with a score better than the tournament average in each of his past five tournaments, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Finau hopes to qualify for the weekend for the 13th straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 15 -10 269 4 23 7 11 $9.9M

Mexico Open at Vidanta Insights and Stats

Finau has a top-five finish in each of his two appearances at this tournament, including one win. His average finishing position has been second.

In his most recent two attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

Finau won this tournament in 2023, the last time he entered it.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,295 yards, 161 yards shorter than the 7,456-yard par 71 for this week's tournament.

Vidanta Vallarta checks in at 7,456 yards, 146 yards longer than the average course Finau has played in the past year (7,310 yards).

Finau's Last Time Out

Finau shot below average on the 16 par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 12th percentile of competitors.

His 3.91-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the RBC Heritage was strong, putting him in the 76th percentile of the field.

Finau was better than 85% of the golfers at the RBC Heritage on par-5 holes, averaging 4.42 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.63.

Finau did not card a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Finau had more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.0).

Finau carded more birdies or better (11) than the tournament average of 6.2 on the 44 par-4s at the RBC Heritage.

At that last tournament, Finau's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 5.1).

Finau ended the RBC Heritage outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8) with seven on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the RBC Heritage averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Finau finished without one.

Mexico Open at Vidanta Time and Date Info

Date: April 27-30, 2023

April 27-30, 2023 Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Par: 71 / 7,456 yards

71 / 7,456 yards Finau Odds to Win: -100 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Finau's performance prior to the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta.

