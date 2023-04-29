The Baltimore Orioles visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Saturday at 12:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Cedric Mullins, Spencer Torkelson and others in this game.

Tigers vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 20 hits with four doubles, two home runs, seven walks and 11 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .220/.267/.330 on the season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Apr. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Apr. 25 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Brewers Apr. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Apr. 23 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0

Nick Maton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Maton Stats

Nick Maton has recorded 10 hits with two doubles, four home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 13 runs.

He's slashing .135/.256/.324 on the season.

Maton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Orioles Apr. 27 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 at Brewers Apr. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Brewers Apr. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Apr. 24 2-for-3 1 1 3 5 at Orioles Apr. 23 0-for-1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Dean Kremer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Kremer Stats

Dean Kremer (2-0) will take the mound for the Orioles, his sixth start of the season.

He has one quality starts in five chances this season.

Kremer will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Kremer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Red Sox Apr. 24 5.2 7 4 4 5 1 at Nationals Apr. 18 6.2 4 0 0 6 0 vs. Athletics Apr. 12 4.1 5 4 4 1 2 vs. Yankees Apr. 7 5.0 5 4 4 4 3 at Red Sox Apr. 1 3.0 6 5 5 3 1

Cedric Mullins Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Mullins Stats

Mullins has 24 hits with four doubles, two triples, three home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He has a .267/.377/.456 slash line so far this season.

Mullins will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and six RBI.

Mullins Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Apr. 27 1-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Red Sox Apr. 26 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 1 vs. Red Sox Apr. 25 1-for-5 1 1 4 4 0 vs. Red Sox Apr. 24 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Tigers Apr. 23 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Rutschman Stats

Adley Rutschman has 27 hits with two doubles, four home runs, 22 walks and 17 RBI.

He's slashed .287/.415/.436 on the season.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Tigers Apr. 27 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 vs. Red Sox Apr. 26 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Apr. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 vs. Red Sox Apr. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Tigers Apr. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

