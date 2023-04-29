The Baltimore Orioles and Jorge Mateo square off against Nick Maton and the Detroit Tigers on Saturday, in the second game of a four-game series at Comerica Park.

The Tigers are -110 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Orioles (-110). The matchup's total is listed at 8 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tigersgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Orioles Odds & Info

  • Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Time: 12:10 PM ET
  • TV: BSDET
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Venue: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
PUSH -110 -110 8 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

  • The Tigers are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.
  • In their last 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents are 1-8-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Tigers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

  • This is the first time this season the Tigers are the moneyline favorite.
  • Detroit has ynot played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.
  • The Tigers have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
  • Detroit has played in 24 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-13-1).
  • The Tigers have had a spread set for just two matchups this season, and went 1-1-0 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
4-5 5-10 1-10 8-5 6-12 3-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.