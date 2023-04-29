On Saturday, Nick Maton (.184 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 12:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton is batting .135 with two doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.

In eight of 23 games this season (34.8%), Maton has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In four games this season, he has hit a home run (17.4%, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate).

In 30.4% of his games this season, Maton has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (13.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in nine of 23 games so far this year.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 14 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (35.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

