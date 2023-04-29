Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Saturday, Nick Maton (.184 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 12:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Orioles.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton is batting .135 with two doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
- In eight of 23 games this season (34.8%), Maton has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In four games this season, he has hit a home run (17.4%, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate).
- In 30.4% of his games this season, Maton has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (13.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in nine of 23 games so far this year.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|14
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (35.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (35.7%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (21.4%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (27 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kremer makes the start for the Orioles, his sixth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 6.20 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.20, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .278 against him.
