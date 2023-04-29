Matt Vierling -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the hill, on April 29 at 12:10 PM ET.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling has 18 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .316.

Vierling has gotten a hit in 10 of 21 games this year (47.6%), including five multi-hit games (23.8%).

He has homered in just one game this year.

Vierling has driven in a run in three games this season (14.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in four of 21 games (19.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 14 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

