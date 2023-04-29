On Saturday, Kerry Carpenter (.222 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBI) and the Detroit Tigers play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 12:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last appearance against the Orioles.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kerry Carpenter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

  • Carpenter leads Detroit in total hits (15) this season while batting .217 with nine extra-base hits.
  • Carpenter has picked up a hit in nine of 20 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
  • He has homered in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Carpenter has had at least one RBI in 20.0% of his games this year (four of 20), with two or more RBI three times (15.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In seven of 20 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 12
6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (25.0%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Orioles' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (27 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Kremer (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his sixth start of the season. He has a 6.20 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • In five games this season, the 27-year-old has a 6.20 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .278 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.