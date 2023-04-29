Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Eric Haase -- 2-for-3 with two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, on April 29 at 12:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with two RBI) in his last game against the Orioles.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Haase? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase is batting .271 with three doubles and seven walks.
- Haase has picked up a hit in 11 of 19 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
- He has not hit a home run in his 19 games this season.
- Haase has driven in a run in three games this year (15.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in three games this year (15.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|12
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (50.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (8.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Orioles have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (27 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kremer (2-0 with a 6.20 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his sixth of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 6.20 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .278 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.