Akil Baddoo -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the hill, on April 29 at 12:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Orioles.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Akil Baddoo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

  • Baddoo is batting .227 with three doubles and nine walks.
  • In 43.8% of his games this year (seven of 16), Baddoo has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (18.8%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 16 games this year.
  • Baddoo has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • He has scored in six of 16 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 8
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Orioles have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to give up 27 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
  • Kremer (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his sixth start of the season. He has a 6.20 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • In five games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.20, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .278 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.