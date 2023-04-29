Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Akil Baddoo -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the hill, on April 29 at 12:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Orioles.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo is batting .227 with three doubles and nine walks.
- In 43.8% of his games this year (seven of 16), Baddoo has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (18.8%) he recorded at least two.
- He has not hit a home run in his 16 games this year.
- Baddoo has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored in six of 16 games so far this season.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|8
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Orioles have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 27 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Kremer (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his sixth start of the season. He has a 6.20 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In five games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.20, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .278 against him.
