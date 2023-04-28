After hitting .321 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Grayson Rodriguez) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Orioles.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry is batting .265 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.

McKinstry has gotten a hit in 11 of 18 games this season (61.1%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in two of 18 games played this season, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.

McKinstry has had an RBI in four games this year.

He has scored in six games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 11 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

