Bookmakers have listed player props for Stephen Curry, Domantas Sabonis and others when the Golden State Warriors host the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Warriors vs. Kings Game Info

  • Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Location: San Francisco, California
  • Venue: Chase Center

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
31.5 (-120) 5.5 (-115) 5.5 (-133) 4.5 (-139)
  • Friday's points prop bet for Curry is 31.5 points. That is 2.1 more than his season average of 29.4.
  • Curry has averaged 0.6 more rebounds per game (6.1) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (5.5).
  • Curry has averaged 6.3 assists per game, 0.8 more than Friday's assist over/under (5.5).
  • Curry has averaged 4.9 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Friday's game (4.5).

Jordan Poole Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
16.5 (-105) 2.5 (-105) 3.5 (-139) 1.5 (-161)
  • Jordan Poole is posting 20.4 points per game, 3.9 higher than Friday's over/under.
  • He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 2.5.
  • Poole has averaged 4.5 assists this season, 1.0 more than his prop bet on Friday.
  • His 2.6 made three-pointers average is 1.1 higher than his over/under on Friday.

Klay Thompson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
23.5 (-120) 4.5 (+105) 2.5 (+105) 4.5 (-110)
  • Klay Thompson's 21.9 points per game are 1.6 fewer than Friday's over/under.
  • Thompson has grabbed 4.1 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Friday's game (4.5).
  • Thompson averages 2.4 assists, 0.1 less than his over/under on Friday.
  • Thompson, at 4.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
19.5 (-111) 12.5 (-110) 5.5 (-143) 0.5 (+210)
  • The 19.1 points Sabonis scores per game are 0.4 less than his over/under on Friday.
  • Sabonis' rebounding average -- 12.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Friday.
  • Sabonis averages 7.3 assists, 1.8 more than Friday's over/under.
  • Sabonis averages 0.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (0.5).

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
26.5 (-115) 5.5 (+100) 6.5 (-111) 2.5 (-105)
  • The 26.5 point total set for De'Aaron Fox on Friday is 1.5 more than his season scoring average (25).
  • Fox's per-game rebound average -- 4.2 -- is 1.3 less than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (5.5).
  • Fox has averaged 6.1 assists per game this year, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).
  • Fox's 1.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.9 less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

