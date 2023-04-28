On Friday, April 28, Cedric Mullins' Baltimore Orioles (17-8) visit Spencer Torkelson's Detroit Tigers (9-15) at Comerica Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Orioles are listed as -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Tigers (+110). A 7.5-run over/under has been listed for the game.

Tigers vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Probable Pitchers: Grayson Rodriguez - BAL (0-0, 5.12 ERA) vs Eduardo Rodriguez - DET (1-2, 2.32 ERA)

Tigers vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have entered the game as favorites 13 times this season and won 11, or 84.6%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Orioles have a record of 9-2 (81.8%).

The implied probability of a win from Baltimore, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Orioles were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 7-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Baltimore and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have been underdogs in 24 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (37.5%) in those contests.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win nine times in 23 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 4-6.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 1-8-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.