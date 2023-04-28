How to Watch the Tigers vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Baltimore Orioles and Detroit Tigers will play on Friday at Comerica Park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Cedric Mullins and Nick Maton among those expected to produce at the plate.
Tigers vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 17 home runs as a team.
- Detroit ranks last in the majors with a .325 team slugging percentage.
- The Tigers rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .215.
- Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking last with just 74 total runs (3.1 per game) this season.
- The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .285 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
- The Tigers rank 17th with an average of 9.8 strikeouts per game.
- Detroit strikes out 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.
- Detroit has pitched to a 4.83 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.
- The Tigers have a combined WHIP of just 1.223 as a pitching staff, which is the ninth-best in baseball this season.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Tigers' Eduardo Rodriguez (1-2) will make his sixth start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he allowed one hit in seven scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles.
- He's going for his fourth quality start in a row.
- Rodriguez has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/23/2023
|Orioles
|L 2-1
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Grayson Rodriguez
|4/24/2023
|Brewers
|W 4-2
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Colin Rea
|4/25/2023
|Brewers
|W 4-3
|Away
|Spencer Turnbull
|Eric Lauer
|4/26/2023
|Brewers
|L 6-2
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Freddy Peralta
|4/27/2023
|Orioles
|L 7-4
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Kyle Gibson
|4/28/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Grayson Rodriguez
|4/29/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Dean Kremer
|4/30/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Spencer Turnbull
|Kyle Bradish
|5/2/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Joey Lucchesi
|5/3/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|David Peterson
|5/4/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|David Peterson
