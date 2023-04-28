Tigers vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game between the Baltimore Orioles (17-8) and the Detroit Tigers (9-15) at Comerica Park is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Orioles securing the victory. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on April 28.
The Orioles will give the nod to Grayson Rodriguez and the Tigers will counter with Eduardo Rodriguez (1-2, 2.32 ERA).
Tigers vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Orioles 5, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 4-6.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Detroit and its opponents are 1-8-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Tigers' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.
- The Tigers have come away with nine wins in the 24 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Detroit has a win-loss record of 9-14 when favored by +110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Detroit scores the fewest runs in baseball (74 total, 3.1 per game).
- The Tigers have pitched to a 4.83 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 23
|@ Orioles
|L 2-1
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Grayson Rodriguez
|April 24
|@ Brewers
|W 4-2
|Matthew Boyd vs Colin Rea
|April 25
|@ Brewers
|W 4-3
|Spencer Turnbull vs Eric Lauer
|April 26
|@ Brewers
|L 6-2
|Michael Lorenzen vs Freddy Peralta
|April 27
|Orioles
|L 7-4
|Joey Wentz vs Kyle Gibson
|April 28
|Orioles
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Grayson Rodriguez
|April 29
|Orioles
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Dean Kremer
|April 30
|Orioles
|-
|Spencer Turnbull vs Kyle Bradish
|May 2
|Mets
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Joey Lucchesi
|May 3
|Mets
|-
|Joey Wentz vs David Peterson
|May 4
|Mets
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs David Peterson
