The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

  • Torkelson is batting .220 with four doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
  • Torkelson has recorded a hit in 14 of 24 games this season (58.3%), including five multi-hit games (20.8%).
  • In 24 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In nine games this year, Torkelson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least once seven times this year (29.2%), including one multi-run game.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 15
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Orioles' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (27 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Rodriguez gets the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.12 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out -- in relief on Wednesday -- the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while surrendering hits.
  • The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.12, with 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .273 batting average against him.
