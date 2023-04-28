After hitting .222 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games, Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Grayson Rodriguez) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Orioles.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter leads Detroit with 15 hits, batting .217 this season with nine extra-base hits.

Carpenter has picked up a hit in 45.0% of his 20 games this season, with at least two hits in 25.0% of them.

Looking at the 20 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (20.0%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

Carpenter has picked up an RBI in four games this season (20.0%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (15.0%).

He has scored at least once seven times this year (35.0%), including one multi-run game.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 12 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (25.0%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

